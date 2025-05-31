Indians Question Karan Johar's New Reality Show <i>The Traitors</i>: "Why Is This Being Released?"

The highly anticipated Indian version of The Traitors is making headlines. The reality show, hosted by Karan Johar, is set to stream on Prime Video.

On Friday, KJo dropped the trailer of the project on Instagram. However, it looks like not everyone is impressed by the show's concept and presentation. Many users expressed their disappointment in the comments section.

Karan Johar turns host once again with Prime Video's The Traitors.

The Traitors which is the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed reality show, will have 20 contestants. It will be a battle of deceit and lies.

After the trailer of the show was dropped, it received severe backlash online. Fans were not happy with the Indian version and questioned why it was being made.

How Online Trolls Reacted To Karan Johar's The Traitors

A user wrote, “Indians are fed up with seeing content like this! With the likes of Karan Johar and others! Same thing, old wine new bottle. Have some mercy on us and give us good content.” Another one added, “It's going to be one shi**y show.”

Someone asked, “What is the target audience? Gen Zs or Chapris?” A person commented, “Why are we even promoting this… Why is this being released to the public? This level of game isn't normal.”

An Instagrammer said, “If one has even a little bit of sensitivity and sensibility left, shouldn't watch this for whatever it takes……horrible sight… destroying whatever values are left in Indian society.”

An Instagrammer called the show, “Basta**isation of Raja Mantri Chor Sipahi!!!”

Many labelled the trailer as “annoying.”

The Traitors' Contestants

The reality show will feature a mix of TV stars, fashion influencers, comedians, and even a poker champ. Here's the full lineup – Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Uorfi Javed, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Sumukhi Suresh, Mukesh Chhabra, Anshula Kapoor, Sahil Salathia, Harsh Gujral, Sufi Motiwala, Nikita Luther, Ashish Vidyarthi, Maheep Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija (Rebel Kid), Purav Jha, Sudhanshu Pandey and Elnaaz Norouzi. Phew!

The Traitors' Concept

Twenty players gather in a palace, but some of them are secret Traitors picked by the host (Karan Johar). Their goal? To quietly take down the Innocents without getting caught.

During the day, everyone works together on challenges to grow the prize money. But when night falls, the Traitors make their move and secretly "murder" one Innocent.

At the end of each day, the group meets for a Round Table vote, trying to figure out who the Traitors are. But are they really picking the bad guys, or falling for the tricks?

If the Innocents manage to find all the Traitors, they split the prize. But if even one Traitor stays hidden till the end, that Traitor wins everything.

The Traitors will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting June 9. A new episode will drop every Thursday at 8 PM.

In A Nutshell

