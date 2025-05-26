<i>The Traitors</i>: All You Need To Know About Karan Johar-Hosted Show

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Traitors is a new Indian adaptation of a popular reality series. Karan Johar hosts the show set in a majestic palace with 20 contestants. Secret traitors among players aim to sabotage and eliminate the Innocents.

Imagine working alongside your friends, colleagues or neighbours' you laugh with, plan with, even trust - only to discover one of them is secretly plotting your downfall. Welcome to The Traitors, Prime Video's upcoming new reality series.

An Indian adaptation of the smash-hit global phenomenon that's won BAFTAs, Emmys, and broken friendships in over 30 countries is now landing in India. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Karan Johar, this cutthroat game of dhokha promises sass, suspense, and mind games like never before.

How The Game Works?

20 players come together in a majestic palace - but among them lurk secret traitors chosen by the host himself. Their mission? To sabotage and eliminate the Innocents one by one, all while keeping their identities hidden.

By day, the group completes missions to build a massive prize pot

By night, the Traitors strike in secret, "murdering" an Innocent

Each episode culminates in a tense Round Table (Think Mafia) where everyone votes out a suspected Traitor - but are they making the right call, or playing into the enemy's hands?

If the Innocents unmask all the Traitors, they share the prize. But if even one Traitor survives, that player walks away with it all.

Meet The Contestants

Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Uorfi Javed, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Sumukhi Suresh, Mukesh Chhabra, Anshula Kapoor, Sahil Salathia, Harsh Gujral, Sufi Motiwala, Nikita Luther, Ashish Vidyarthi, Maheep Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija (Rebel Kid), Purav Jha, Sudhanshu Pandey and Elnaaz Norouzi will be participating in the show.

Produced by BBC Studios India Productions, The Traitors is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video from June 12, with new episodes every Thursday at 8 PM.