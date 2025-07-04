Uorfi Javed Recalls Getting Death And Rape Threats In Her First Post After Winning <i>The Traitors</i>

Reality show star Uorfi Javed has won the first season of The Traitors. After winning the title, Uorfi shared a reel on Instagram and recalled her journey from losing Bigg Boss to winning The Traitors. In her long post, Uorfi recalled how she fell a victim to online hatred and received death and rape threats.

What's Happening

Uorfi's video shows moments of her joy after winning The Traitors title. The video also features the moment when she was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT.

Uorfi began her note with these words, "From losing big boss (being the first one to be eliminated) to winning the traitors. The journey wasn't easy, how many times I've cried, I've had so many breakdowns, wanted to give up, wanted to leave everything and run away. Being called names, getting death, rape threats, the online hate, the offline hate but I never stopped. May be the universe knew I needed this."

Uorfi also revealed she borrowed clothes to wear on Bigg Boss. While her hope of good living took a backseat after she was eliminated quite early from the show, she had to borrow clothes from people.

"When I lost Big Boss I thought he lost my last chance at success or at having a good life, had taken udhaar from friends to get clothes to wear on big boss. At that time I didn't even know if I would be ever be able to repay that udhaar. People have always doubted me, even right now but this still won't stop me. The hate never has, never will stop me. I took out 3 traitors, that can't be luck. Till the last moment I didn't give up. Strategised," Uorfi wrote.

About The Traitors

The finale of The Traitors aired on Thursday. Uorfi, along with Nikita Luther, were crowned the winners of season one, taking home the trophy and Rs 70 lakh prize money. The Amazon Prime reality show has already been renewed for a second season.

How Uorfi Shot To Fame

Uorfi Javed was last seen in Follow Kar Lo Yaar, a nine-episode series, that offered fans a raw, unfiltered look at her life. Uorfi Javed shot to fame with her DIY outfits and unconventional sartorial choices.

