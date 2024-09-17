Karan Johar To Host The Indian Adaptation Of <i>The Traitors</i>. Details Here

The Indian web-series reality scene just got bigger and better. An Indian adaptation of IDTV's BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format, The Traitors, is being made in India and Karan Johar will be hosting it. The reality show is currently in production. 20 players will compete for a grand cash prize in an ultimate game of trust and deception. It will be produced by BBC Studios India Productions. The players will be given physical as well as psychological missions, based on which they will be winning cash.

Karan Johar announced the show on social media and he wrote, "It's so treacherous, you'll sleep with one eye open. The Traitors on Prime, now filming for Prime Video."

The filmmaker has also featured as a judge in several dance reality shows including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, India's Got Talent, Dil Hai Hindustaani, India's Next Superstars, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

Karan Johar's film credits as a director include Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Bombay Talkies, Student Of The Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Lust Stories, to name a few.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has had back-to back film releases this year. Among them are Mr & Mrs Mahi, Good Newwz, Yodha, Ae Watan Mere Watan. Their film Kill premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York and released in theatres later. A Hollywood remake of the film will be made by John Wick producers. That's not it, Karan Johar has also backed shows like Call Me Bae, Showtime, Gyaarah Gyaarah, The Fame Game and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.