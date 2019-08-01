Indian Cab Driver In New York Didn't Recognise Anupam Kher Initially. What Happened When He Did

Highlights
- Anupam Kher is currently in New York
- "He didn't talk to me throughout my ride with him," wrote Anupam
- "We were both happy and always no fare was charged," he added
Anupam Kher's Instagram entries from New York will make you smile and how. The reason we brought this up today is because the actor recently shared a video from an interesting conversation that he had with a cab driver there, who wasn't able to recognize the 64-year-old actor at first. However, he later identified the actor and gave the "most flattering and funniest reason" for it. In the video, the cab driver said that the reason he couldn't recognise Anupam Kher at once, is because the actor "looked like a 20-25 year-old boy." Anupam Kher also revealed that he wasn't charged any fare for the ride.
Sharing the video from his escapade on his Instagram profile, Anupam Kher wrote: "Encounters in NY: Jugal Kishore ji from Punjab, a yellow cab driver in NY for 30 years, didn't talk to me throughout my ride with him. He didn't recognise me. Later, he gave me the most flattering and the funniest reason for it. He kept hugging me. We were both happy and always no fare was charged."
Check out Anupam Kher's video here:
Encounters in NY: #JugalKishore ji from Panjab, a yellow cab driver in NY for 30years didn't talk to me through out my ride with him. He didn't recognise me. Later he gave me the most flattering and the funniest reason for it. He kept hugging me. We were both happy. And as always no fare was charged. #IndiansInNY #Generosity #LifeLessons
Anupam Kher managed to scoop some time out of his busy schedule and met Rishi Kapoor in the Big Apple, who is undergoing cancer treatment in the city. He shared pictures from their meeting, which also included Rishi Kapoor's actress wife Neetu Kapoor.
Guess who came for lunch? I was delighted to have @neetu54 #RishiKapoor along with Santosh at my house for lunch. As Neetu ji rightfully commented that we never thought we will meet like this at my place in NY. But then don't I always say #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Dattu was over the moon to specially cook for them.
It was as always wonderful and inspirational to spend a beautiful evening with my friends @neetu54 and #RishiKapoor. Both of them are a great example of human endurance and triumph. Road to recovery, both, physical & mental is faster if there is love, care and determination. Well done. Jai Ho.
On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the political drama The Accidental Prime Minister. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.