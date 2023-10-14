World Cup 2023: Tiger Shroff Cheers For Team India Ganapath-Style

Tiger Shroff shared this image. (Courtesy: TigerShroff)

Tiger Shroff, like billions of other Indians, is closely following the developments in the World Cup. For the high-voltage India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad, the actor dropped a video where he is seen grooving to the song Hum Aaye Hain from his upcoming film Ganapath. Dressed in a Team India jersey, with a bat in his hand, Tiger Shroff aced the hook step of the song. While sharing the clip, he wrote in the caption, “Koi pooche toh batana…ki hum aye hai… let's go team India.” ICYMI, Ganapath's electrifying number Hum Aaye Hain was released last week. It also features Ganapath's leading lady Kriti Sanon, shaking a leg with Tiger Shroff.

Earlier today, Tiger Shroff shared a hilarious meme on Instagram Stories. The actor clubbed a group picture of Pakistani cricketers with a video of some action sequences from Ganapath. The video shows Tiger Shroff thrashing some goons, while his dialogue “Apun ko jab dar lagta hai, tab apun bahut marta hai” is being played in the background.

Meanwhile, the makers unveiled the trailer of Ganapath on October 9. Loaded with hair-raising action sequences, the trailer also hints at a brewing romance between Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff's characters. However, their happiness is short-lived as Tiger's character Guddu is tormented by the bad guys. To know what happens next you need to watch the film in theatres on October 20.

Last month, Tiger Shroff shared the teaser of the film with the caption, “Intezaar ka waqt khatam hua… aa gaye hain hum aapko apni duniya main le jaane…Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October.”

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on October 20. Apart from Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role.