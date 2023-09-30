After Disha Patani's Shout Out To Ganapath Teaser, A Reply From Tiger Shroff

Tiger in Ganapath. (courtesy YouTube)

The teaser of Ganapath released on Friday and it started trending a great deal. The teaser features Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan. The teaser also got a shout out from Tiger's rumoured ex Disha Patani. "Congratulations Tiger Shroff, can't wait for this world." Replying to Disha Patani on his Instagram story, Tiger wrote, "Yaay, thank you so much D." Meanwhile, Ganapath has been written and directed by Vikas Bahl and it has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani. The film is slated to release in theatres this Dussehra, on October 20.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were rumoured to be dating earlier. The actor opened up about his and Disha Patani's break-up on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 last year. Karan Johar asked Tiger: "Are you dating her just now because there was rumoured break up?" To this, Tiger replied, "Oh really? Well, there has been speculation on us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today." When Karan Johar asked Karan Johar "That's it, so you are single then?" Tiger replied "Yea, I think so."

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 hit action film Baaghi 2. The actress shared screen space with Tiger in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me. Disha also shared screen space with Tiger's father Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.