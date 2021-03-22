In ROFL Video, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Love For Ice-Cream

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor scooped out a BTS shot from her recently-released film Roohi and shared it on her Instagram profile on Monday. The reason behind posting the video? Well, it was her love for ice-creams that made her do it. Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote: "Actual footage of me fighting with myself about eating one more scoop of ice-cream." She added, "Roohi and Bhootni minus VFX." She signed off her post by asking her Instafam this question: "Aapke andar ki Roohi aur Bhootni kis cheez ke baare mein ladte hain?" See the video here:

The actress recently wrapped the schedule of her filmGood Luck Jerry. She wrote: "Can't believe it's a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I'll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything."

Janhvi Kapoor is late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter. Her sister Khushi Kapoor is also an aspiring actress and she studies at the New York Film Academy.

Last year, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which released on streaming platform Netflix. This year, she starred in the horror comedy Roohi, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Janhvi Kapoor stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak. She was also a part of Netflix's Ghost Stories. The actress' line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.