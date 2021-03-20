'I'll Miss All Of You': Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor shared this pic (courtesy janhvikapoor)

It's a wrap for Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry. The actress has posted a bunch of pictures from the sets on the last day. In the pics, Janhvi is seen making happy memories in Punjab with the cast and crew of the film, directed by Siddharth Sengupta. Along with the snaps, the diva has written an emotional note sharing her shooting experience.

"So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us," the note read.

The 24-year-old added, "I'll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything."

Good Luck Jerry is being produced by Aanand L Rai. Apart from Janhvi, the film stars Deepak Dobriyal, Neeraj Sood, Meeta Vashishth and Sushant Singh in crucial roles.

Janhvi's next project is Dostana 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to the 2008 superhit Dostana, which had Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham.