In Priyanka Chopra's "Bhai Ki Shaadi" Album, Daughter Malti Marie Steals The Spotlight (As Always)

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth, married his longtime girlfriend, Neelam Upadhyaya, last Friday. Recently, the actress dropped unseen pictures from her "bhai ki shaadi."

The highlight? Malti Marie, obviously. The little one stole the spotlight after she adorably photobombed Priyanka.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Bhai ki shaadi but also fashion. #SidNee Each exquisite designer helped me create the ensemble of my dreams. Thank you all for your creativity and grace."

Last week, Priyanka shared photos from her brother's mehendi ceremony and they were an absolute treat. In the first snap, Priyanka and Siddharth are seen having a blast with the little one. The next one captures Priyanka getting her mehendi done. In another, we see Malti, Priyanka, and her mother-in-law proudly showing off their mehendi designs.

There's also a shot of her mother-in-law applying mehendi, followed by Priyanka's father-in-law capturing a sweet moment of his wife. And of course, Malti Marie steals the show again, cutely gazing at her hands.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "From last night #Sidnee ki Mehndi."

On the work front, Priyanka is filming for Citadel season 2. She will also appear in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Additionally, she is set to star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, where she plays a former female pirate protecting her family from her past in the 19th-century Caribbean.