Just Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Marie Twinning And Winning. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth, married his longtime girlfriend, Neelam Upadhyaya, on Friday. Several photos from the sangeet ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media.

The actress' stylist Ami Patel shared a series of pictures on Instagram. The highlight? Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie, of course.

The picture shows Priyanka, Nick and the little one twinning in blue outfits. In one snap, Nick is seen holding their little munchkin in his arms, with both he and Priyanka beaming with their brightest smiles. Another picture shows the couple lovingly gazing at their daughter.

Earlier this week, Priyanka shared photos from her brother's mehendi ceremony and they were an absolute treat. In the first snap, Priyanka and Siddharth are seen having a blast with the little one. The next one captures Priyanka getting her mehendi done. In another, we see Malti, Priyanka, and her mother-in-law proudly showing off their mehendi designs.

There's also a shot of her mother-in-law applying mehendi, followed by Priyanka's father-in-law capturing a sweet moment of his wife. And of course, Malti Marie steals the show again, cutely gazing at her hands.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "From last night #Sidnee ki Mehndi."

On the work front, Priyanka is filming for Citadel season 2. She will also appear in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Additionally, she is set to star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, where she plays a former female pirate protecting her family from her past in the 19th-century Caribbean.