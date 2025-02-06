Advertisement

The One Where Malti Marie Shows Off Her Mehendi. Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra, Obviously

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth, is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Neelam Upadhyay. The actress, who jetted all the way from Los Angeles to be there, couldn't resist sharing a few adorable snapshots from the mehendi ceremony. But let's be real - the real star of the show? Malti Marie, of course.

The pictures were an absolute treat. In the first snap, Priyanka and Siddharth are seen having a blast with the little one. The next one captures Priyanka getting her mehendi done. In another, we see Malti, Priyanka, and her mother-in-law proudly showing off their mehendi designs. 

There's also a shot of her mother-in-law applying mehendi, followed by Priyanka's father-in-law capturing a sweet moment of his wife. And of course, Malti Marie steals the show again, cutely gazing at her hands.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "From last night #Sidnee ki Mehndi."

On the work front, Priyanka is filming for Citadel season 2. She will also appear in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Additionally, she is set to star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, where she plays a former female pirate protecting her family from her past in the 19th-century Caribbean.

