After Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrives In Mumbai For Brother-In-Law Siddharth's Wedding

Singer-actor Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai earlier today, for his brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra's wedding to actress Neelam Upadhyaya. Nick's parents Paul Kevin Jonas and Denise Miller-Jonas are also in Mumbai for the festivities.

In a video shared on Instagram, Nick Jonas, dressed in an all-white look, is seen exiting the Mumbai airport. The singer smiled and waved at the paparazzi, before getting into his car.

Meanwhile, Siddharth and Neelam's wedding festivities kickstarted with a haldi ceremony on Wednesday.

Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses from the event on Instagram. The images featured the soon-to-be-married couple dressed in yellow ethnic wear, posing with family and friends.

Priyanka, on the other hand, is seen wearing a yellow short noodle strap kurta paired with flared bottoms and a matching dupatta.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote in the caption, "Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with the happiest haldi ceremony."

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya had their roka ceremony in April, last year. The couple got engaged and had a registry ceremony in August, 2024.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming project, tentatively titled, SSMB29. The film features Mahesh Babu as the male lead and it is going to be a two-part saga.

The actress also has Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Alba on the pipeline.