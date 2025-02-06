Parineeti Chopra's Cryptic Post After Skipping Priyanka's Brother's Wedding Festivities: "Choose People Who Choose You"

Parineeti Chopra, who was absent from Priyanka Chopra's brother and her cousin Siddharth's wedding, recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram. The post read, "We're really on borrowed time. Choose people that choose you, and let everyone else be."

Fans have been curious about Parineeti's absence, with many speculating that the actress might have skipped the wedding in return for Priyanka's absence at her own wedding, and the cryptic post could be a subtle reflection of that.

Some users also pointed out that her busy work schedule has kept her from attending. Recent posts on her Instagram reveal behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of her upcoming project.

Among the attendees were Parineeti Chopra's mother Reena, her father Pawan, Priyanka's mother Madhu, mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas, father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and her cousins Mannara and Mitali.

The intimate wedding ceremony follows Siddharth's engagement to actress Neelam Upadhyaya in August 2024.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently working on the highly anticipated film SSMB29 with superstar Mahesh Babu, directed by SS Rajamouli.