In Pics: Triptii Dimri Celebrates Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant's Birthday In Maldives

Triptii Dimri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-starring Kartik Aaryan

Read Time: 2 mins
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant, who are rumoured to be dating, celebrated the latter's birthday together in Maldives. The actress shared a series of pictures from the celebrations. From picturesque views to scrumptious meals. the Maldives diaries pictured it all.

Triptii also penned a sweet birthday wish for Sam. Sharing the post on Instagram. she wrote, "Happy Birthday Sam Merchant, wishing you all the love and joy you spread, right back to you."

In March last year, the rumoured couple went on a holiday to Goa. The actress shared picturesque snapshots from her vacation. In one of the pictures, Triptii Dimri is seen posing in a white shirt teamed with black pants against a scenic backdrop. Her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant also shared images from the same location. Although they haven't posted joint pictures, the similar backgrounds in their individual photos suggest that they were on a vacation together.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri is well-known for her performances in films like Qala, Laila Majnu, Animal and Bulbbul. She was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Before that, she appeared in Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment, Triptii Dimri, Sam Merchant
Other Verticals
