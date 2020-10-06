In Pics: Sonam, Anil And Sunita Kapoor's Wishes For Birthday Boy Karan Boolani

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

On Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend Karan Boolani's birthday, her family wished him in really adorable ways on social media. Rhea's sister Sonam, dad Anil Kapoor and mom Sunita Kapoor picked their favourite memories of Karan and shared them on their respective accounts with sweet notes. Wishing Karan Boolani, Sonam wrote: "Birthday boy! Have a kick-ass day, Karan. Hope there's nothing in this world that can stop you from achieving your goals! Can't wait to celebrate with you soon... love you." Anil Kapoor's wish for the birthday boy read: "Happy Birthday, Karan! Watching you grow into a visionary director and an incredible human being has been so heart-warming! We're lucky to call you family! Don't let the world change you because you're pretty amazing as you are!"

And here's what Sunita Kapoor shared for Karan Boolani: "Happy birthday beta, wishing you all gods abundance... love you, have the best year ever."

Earlier in the day, Rhea Kapoor wished the love of her life by sharing a bunch of their loved-up pictures with this note: "Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I've known you forever."

Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director with Rhea Kapor on the 2010 film Aisha, which starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. He has been photographed with the Kapoors on several occasions, including fam-jams and family functions.