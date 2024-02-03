In Pics: Shamita Shetty's Birthday Special Famjam With Sister Shilpa Shetty, Brother-In-Law Raj Kundra

Shamita, Shilpa, Raj at the party.

Shamita Shetty celebrated her 45th birthday with mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shilpa Shetty and brother-in-law Raj Kundra on Friday night. Shamita and her family members stepped out for a dinner date. Needless to say, they were dressed in their party best. Birthday girl Shamita Shetty opted for a Barbie pink off-shoulder dress. Shilpa Shetty made heads turn in her white ensemble. Raj Kundra sported an all-black look. While Shamita, her mother and Raj Kundra came together, Shilpa Shetty arrived the venue with best friend Akanksha Malhotra. We missed the grand famjam picture. Shilpa and Raj's kids Viaan and Samisha were MIA from the celebrations. Television actor Aamir Ali also joined the Shetty sisters for the party. FYI, Shamita and Aamir Ali worked together in a series titled Black Widows. Take a look at the pictures from the night:

On Friday, Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable post to wish her sister happy birthday. The reel features happy moments of the sisters spent together. The reel begins with Shamita playing a DJ. There are many selfies of the sisters as well. Shilpa wrote in the caption, "May your obsession for gardening continue and may those flowers be ever blooming and filled with beautiful butterflies you can chaseLooovvvvvveeeeeee youuuuu, my darling Tunki... to the moon, Neptune, all the newly-discovered exoplanets, and back! Wishing you a year filled with laughter, surprises, great health, and maybe a little mischief. Let's make it epic!" Take a look:

Shamita made her acting debut with Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein. She worked in films like Agnipankh, Wajahh: A Reason to Kill, Fareb, Zeher, Bewafaa. She also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.