Shilpa Shetty To Indian Police Force Co-Star Sidharth Malhotra: 'How One Can Look So Handsome'

Shilpa Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ahead of Indian Police Force release, Shilpa Shetty shared an extensive post on Instagram. She shared a reel featuring BTS moments. In one slide, Shilpa can be seen getting her make-up done. In another, she can be seen practising an action shot. There's a glimpse of a scene in which Sidharth (Malhotra) and Shilpa exchanging heated words. Shilpa began her post with these words, "The countdown has begun, 3DaysToGo for IndianPoliceForce to make a dhamakedaar entry on primevideoin! As we move closer to the D-Day, just wanted to say a huge THANKYOU." Tagging her co-stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and others from the series, Shilpa wrote, "To my co-stars: vivekoberoi: Known you as a friend but working with you was something else. To share screenspace was so much fun! sidmalhotra: THE HERO & who looks it, it's annoying how one can look so handsome & 'cool as a cucumber' is how I'll always remember u, Sid. You're a natural, thankyou for making it so much fun on set. You're amazing as KABIR. Happy birthday again. nikitindheer: One of the sweetest co-stars & thankyou for your support (or would've fallen off that speed boat) @shweta.tiwari, @talwarisha, @sharadkelkar: you guys make for such an AMAZING team to work withEvery day was full of action & laughter. Lethal combo, I must say!"

For director Rohit Shetty, Shilpa wrote, "To the Captain of the ship, @itsrohitshetty! Thankyou for this superrrr se bahut bahut upar wala experience, for all the blasts, gun shots, laughs, blood, sweat, tears, umpteen discussions, but above all the faith & this amazing opportunity! SHETTTTYYYY. Soo much gratitude.Phew! Ok that's a long post." Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Asked what made her choose this role, Shilpa Shetty said at the trailer launch event, "Why wouldn't one accept a role like this? You know I describe Tara Shetty as a 'shero'. There are heroes and there are heroines. This one's a shero. She is gritty, she's badass, she's compassionate and she's selfless in her line of work. It's all the qualities of someone who's put on a pedestal. And she's unmarried (smiles).... and she's a Shetty. So I just think it all just came together for me." Take a look at the video here:

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Sukhee. The film was directed by Sonal Joshi. Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral were a part of the film.

​