Indian Police Force Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty And Vivek Oberoi Are Ready For The Chase

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The next chapter of Rohit Shetty's cop universe unfolds in the web-series Indian Police Force, the trailer of which released on Friday afternoon. At the beginning of the clip, we learn that Delhi is under attack and Indian Police Force members Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi will do everything to catch the man behind the bombing. These three make a solid team until Sidharth starts taking a few major calls by himself, which causes friction between him and his teammates. Everyone is questioning the police, especially after it is learnt that the nameless-faceless vigilante won't just stop at Delhi. Leaving the internal conflicts aside, the trio unite to begin the hunt and how. Expect some high octane chase sequences, thrilling music and of course the grand action pieces that are a Rohit Shetty project staple.

We can't wait for the real deal. Meanwhile, let us take a look at Indian Police Force trailer.

The director of the show, Rohit Shetty sharing the trailer on social media, wrote, "The hunt begins 19th January onwards... Indian Police Force, new series only on Prime Video India."

Indian Police Force will release on January 19 on Amazon Prime Video. About Rohit Shetty's cop universe - the 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba, while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba.

The next leg of the cop universe films is Singham Again, also starring Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor along with the other stars of the Rohit Shetty cop universe.