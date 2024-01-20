No Points For Guessing Which Show Kiara Advani 'Binge-Watched' Last Night

Kiara Advani shared this image. (courtesy: kiaraaliadvani)

The award for the best wife goes to Kiara Advani. The actress has once again proved that she is her husband Siddharth Malhotra's biggest cheerleader. Kiara has shared a special video on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, a giant screen can be seen playing the opening shots of Siddharth's recently released web series, Indian Police Force. In her caption, Kiara enthusiastically wrote, “Binge watch time,” accompanied by the hashtag “Indian Police Force” and starry-eyed face and popcorn emojis. Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The cop-drama is currently streaming on Prime Video. It released on January 19.

Ahead of the Indian Police Force's release, Siddharth Malhotra's co-star Shilpa Shetty also posted a special note for the entire team. For Siddharth, the actress wrote, “To share screen space was so much fun! Siddharth Malhotra: The hero and who looks it, it's annoying how one can look so handsome and 'cool as a cucumber' is how I'll always remember you, Sid. You're a natural, thank you for making it so much fun on set. You're amazing as Kabir.” Read the full note below:

In an NDTV review, Saibal Chatterjee gave Indian Police Force 1.5 stars and said, “The show is a patchwork of cliches, at best an extended cut-and-paste job that juggles components from the director's successful big-screen police procedurals. It does a pale and sterile job of piecing together a story of men (and a woman) in uniform who put their lives on the line in the service of the nation. Neither rousing in style nor radical in approach, Indian Police Force is just another rather tame, entirely predictable cat-and-mouse affair that wends its way through bomb disposals, police raids, gunfights, explosions and flying vehicles. It is like watching another Rohit Shetty film with a different aspect ratio.”

Indian Police Force also features Isha Talwar, Palak Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar in important roles.