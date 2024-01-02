Inside Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra's Kala Chashma-Heavy New Year Holiday

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy Kiaraadvani)

Please do not disturb Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The couple is enjoying an amazing winter break amidst snowcapped mountains. Just a day after their love-filled Christmas celebrations, the Shershaah stars jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate their first New Year as husband and wife. Now, Kiara has finally treated the fans to a glimpse of her fun trip. The actress dropped a selfie with Sidharth while posing in the winter wonderland. It appears the couple also indulged in some adventure sports, as the two can be seen dressed in skiing gear. While Kiara picked a silver puffer jacket, Sidharth looked smart in his black windcheater. Kiara, in the note along with the picture, also spilled the beans on Sidharth's love for “Kala Chashma”. Wishing fans on New Year, the actress wrote, “2023 - so much to be grateful for. 2024 - Coming for you baby. Happy New Year. PS:- he loves Kala Chashma so much, we had 4.” FYI: Kiara was talking about skiing wraparound sunglasses, while also referring to Sidharth Malhotra's hit number Kala Chashma from 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first ones to acknowledge the post. KJo dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and veteran actress Archana Puran Singh also joined the league and commented with heart emoticons.

Kiara Advani also shared glimpses of her first Christmas after marriage on Instagram. On the special occasion, the Satyaprem Ki Katha star dropped an adorable picture of herself with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. In the click, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen sharing a warm hug. In the loved-up picture, Sidharth is seen planting a kiss on his wife's cheek. For the occasion, Kiara picked a red dress with a reindeer hairband, while Sidharth complemented her in a black shirt and red pants. Sharing the picture, Kiara simply wrote, "Merry Christmas,” and added a red heart emoticon.

Last month Kiara Advani also appeared on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan 8, where she got candid about how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome. While recalling the day, the actress said, “You know when Sid came to that episode (last year's Koffee With Karan episode), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family. I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that you have to speak to my parents and he said are you kidding me? I said, yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it like the right way. They will be happy. My mom unfortunately had COVID so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents.”

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Game Changer, wherein she will share the screen space with Ram Charan. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, which also features Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The actor also has Yodha in the pipeline.