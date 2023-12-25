Christmas 2023: Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra's Celebrations Sealed With A Kiss

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kiaraadvani)

On Monday, actress Kiara Advani celebrated her first Christmas after marriage with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. On the big day, the Satyaprem Ki Katha star treated her fans and followers to an adorable picture of herself and her Sidharth. In the pictures, we can see the two sharing a warm hug. Kiara can be seen wearing a red dress with a reindeer hairband while husband Sidharth complemented her in a black t-shirt and red pants. Sidharth can be seen planting a kiss on his wife's cheek and the two pose for pictures. For the caption, Kiara simply wrote, "Merry Christmas."

Take a look at her post below:

Earlier the duo were spotted attending the annual Umang event on Saturday night. For the occasion, Kiara went full desi in a black saree while Sidhart kept his look simple in a casual outfit.

See how the couple attended the Umang event:

Earlier this month, Kiara Advani spoke about how Sidharth proposed to her in Rome as she appeared on the talk show Koffee With Karan. "You know when Sid came to that episode (last year's Koffee With Karan episode), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family. I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that you have to speak to my parents and he said are you kidding me? I said, yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it like the right way. They will be happy. My mom unfortunately had COVID so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents," she said recalling the day.

On the work front, Siddharth is all set to appear in the Amazon Prime web series Indian Police Force while his wife Kiara will next be seen in Game Changer opposite Ram Charan.