Indian Police Force Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi Reporting From The Next Chapter Of The Cop Universe

A still from Indian Police Force teaser. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Rohit Shetty's upcoming project Indian Police Force, a part of his grand cop universe, had its teaser release today it came with a bang. The series features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The teaser introduces the series as "The next chapter of the cop universe." The video showcases Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa and Vivek engaging in some high-octane action sequences. The chilling music, ticking bomb clock and the action pieces take the video to a different level altogether.

Check out the teaser of Indian Police Force here:

Sharing the series' teaser on social media, lead actor Sidharth Malhotra wrote in his Instagram post, "Excited to bring to you my first action packed show, Indian Police Force. Back in a new uniform with the cop universe maestro Rohit Shetty. Indian Police Force On Prime, Jan 19 on Prime Video India." Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty wrote this sharing the teaser, "The force is on the move, and approaching fast! all units ready? Indian Police Force On Prime, new series, Jan 19. Teaser out now."

About Rohit Shetty's cop universe - the 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba, while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba. The next leg of the cop universe films is Singham Again, also starring Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor along with the other stars of the Rohit Shetty cop universe.