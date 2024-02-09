Karishma Ka Karishma Child Star Mayyank Taandon Is Now Zarar In Indian Police Force

Images instagrammed by Rohit Shetty. (courtesy: RohitShetty)

Director Rohit Shetty has shared a then-and-now video featuring Mayyank Taandon on Instagram. In the clip, we get glimpses of Mayyank's journey as a child actor in the 2003 kids' TV show Karishma Kaa Karishma to ruthless antagonist Zarar/Haider in Indian Police Force. The montage also features snippets of some of Mayyank's other projects, including Suniel Shetty's Ehsaas. The now-viral video opens to young Mayyank as Rahul Malhotra in Karishma Kaa Karishma. We can hear the title track in the background. The text, on the video, read, “This is for the 90's kids”. A few frames later, he shows up on the screen as Zarar, wearing his signature black kurta pyjama. For the background, Rohit Shetty has picked the theme music of Indian Police Force. The text attached to the frame read, “This boy has grown up to be the ghost who bombs”.

Sharing the Reels, Rohit Shetty wrote, “This is for the 90s kid... Introducing (grown-up) Mayyank Taandon.” Replying to the special message, Mayyank expressed his gratitude to Rohit Shetty. The actor wrote, “This one is going to be a long post. The man that matters the most, my teacher, my boss, my inspiration. Thank you for not only preparing me for the onscreen life. But also for life, no matter how it comes! Thank you for choosing me to bring Zarar and Haider to life. Thank you for trusting me, encouraging me and forging me into what I am today! Thank you for introducing me! I love you, boss. Upwards and Onwards only! Ladies & Gentlemen, Mayyank Taandon. From the school of Rohit Shetty!”

Mayyank Taandon also worked as an assistant director to Rohit Shetty in Chennai Express, Singham Return, Dilwale, Golmaal Again and Cirkus.

Coming back to Indian Police Force, the show featured Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. It premiered last month on Prime Video.