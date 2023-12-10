Sanya Malhotra Dances To Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express Song At Sister's Wedding. Watch

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: dildaarara)

The award for the best sister goes to none other than Sanya Malhotra. Reason? The actress made sure that her sister Shagun Malhotra's sangeet night was a memorable affair. In a video, Sanya is seen dancing her heart out to the electrifying beats of 1 2 3 4 Get On The Dance Floor from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express. Sanya, dressed in a shimmery black ensemble, has set the floor on fire with her top-notch skills. She was joined by choreographer Joe Joshi. Sharing the video on Instagram, Joe wrote, “Sangeet ho aur hum sath na nache aise kaise ho sakta hai. [We just can't give sangeet night a miss]”

Sanya Malhotra has also shared the clip on her Instagram Stories.

Sanya Malhotra's sister Shagun got married to producer Achin Jain in a dreamy ceremony on Saturday. FYI: Achin Jain co-produced the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers.

Sharing the magical picture of the newlyweds, Sanya Malhotra wrote, “Love and only love, didi and Jija ji.” Replying to the post, Kriti Kharbana said, “Congratulations.” Aparshakti Khurana dropped a red heart.

At the time of announcing their wedding, Achin Jain and Shagun Malhotra wrote on Instagram, “In the warmth of your love, I found my forever home.”

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Sam Bahadur. She played the role of Silloo Manekshaw in the biopic based on the life of India's First Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film saw Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the Meghna Gulzar directorial 3.5 stars. He said, “It blends the story of an illustrious life - it isn't exactly a from-the-cradle-to-the-grave affair although it does begin with the protagonist as a newborn in a crib - with the exploits of a legendary army man who brought remarkable dexterity to bear upon his job as a soldier and a leader.”