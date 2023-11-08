Mrs Teaser: It's Sanya Malhotra vs Patriarchy

Sanya Malhotra in a still from Mrs teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

The teaser of Mrs released on Wednesday afternoon and it, just like a perfect recipe, is a melting pot of perfect ingredients (read emotions). FYI, Mrs is the Hindi remake of the 2021 critically-acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. The teaser showcases Sanya Malhotra's relationship with food. The film showcases the story of a newlywed woman (played by Sanya Malhotra), who does it all for her problematic husband (Nishant Dahiya) and father-in-law (Kanwaljit Singh) but her efforts are never enough. Complaining about phulkas not being hot enough or schooling her about the right way to cook biryani, or even asking her to "follow rules" - is just a regular day in her house. The teaser showcases how she overcomes the daily issues, patriarchy (and beyond) to lead a happy life. No spoilers for now.

Check out the teaser of Mrs here:

Sanya Malhotra, sharing the film's teaser on social media, wrote, "All set to inspire, move and spark conversations about the challenges and triumphs faced by women globally at the world stage! We are happy to announce our film Mrs, a captivating story of strength and resilience, will have its World Premiere at Talinn Black Nights Film Festival on 17th November. The powerful narrative has also been selected under the Critics' Pick Competition category at the film festival."

The film will premiere on November 17 at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Directed by Arati Kadav, Mrs will also compete in the Critics' Pick Competition section of the film fest. Mrs has been presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, and Harman Baweja.