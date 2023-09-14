Sanya Malhotra, Who Co-Stars With Shah Rukh Khan In Jawan, Reveals She Once Gate Crashed His Event

A still from Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Sanya Malhotra, who stars as Dr Eeram, a member of Shah Rukh Khan's powerful women squad in Jawan, once gate crashed his event. True story: The actress revealed in an interview with The Indian Express, she once "gatecrashed" Shah Rukh Khan's press event. The actress revealed that her friend who used to work for a magazine informed her about SRK's event. Sanya recalled the incident and told The Indian Express, "So all of us got ready, got in an auto and left to see him! We were basically gatecrashers and sat in the audience! My friend asked him a question and he said, 'Good question!' We got so excited! When he was leaving the room, we all looked at each other and said, 'He smells so good!' He still does by the way. When they got to know that I was a part of Jawan, they were so thrilled-that's another WhatsApp group."

On the release day of Jawan last week, Sanya Malhotra looked back at her journey from her debut film Dangal to Jawan and she wrote, "Dangal se Jawan tak. Itni shiddat se maine ye manifest kiya hai, ki har zarre ne ye fulfil karne ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hain ki agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai. (I have manifested this with so much intensity. Everyone has conspired to fulfill this. It is said that if you love something from your heart, the whole universe tries to meet you)."

Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Dangal. This year, she was also seen in Netflix's Kathal. She will also feature in The Great Indian Kitchen's Hindi remake with Harman Baweja and Meghna Gulzar's film on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sanya Malhotra featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film Pataakha, co-starring Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover. She also starred in the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho. She has also starred in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Love Hostel and HIT - The First Case.