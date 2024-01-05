Shilpa Shetty On Being The First Female Cop In Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe: "I Describe Tara Shetty As A Shero"

Shilpa Shetty at the event

Shilpa Shetty is all set to feature as Tara Shetty, "techincally the first female cop in Rohit Shetty's cop universe." The trailer of much-awaited series Indian Police Force was unveiled today. The series is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty play pivotal roles in the series. At the trailer launch event, Shilpa Shetty was called the "first female cop in Rohit Shetty's cop universe." To this, Shilpa jokingly said to the journalist, "What? Say again. Sir, suna apne? (Sir, have you heard?") Rohit Shetty also added to the fun when he said, "Aaj doosri ka birthday hai na? Happy Birthday Deepika." For context, Deepika Padukone will portray the role of Shakti Shetty in Rohit's upcoming film Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

Asked what made her choose this role, Shilpa Shetty said, "Why wouldn't one accept a role like this? You know I describe Tara Shetty as a 'shero'. There are heroes and there are heroines. This one's a shero. She is gritty, she's badass, she's compassionate and she's selfless in her line of work. It's all the qualities of someone who's put on a pedestal. And she's unmarried (smiles).... and she's a Shetty. So I just think it all just came together for me."

Shilpa also revealed that she wanted to work with Rohit Shetty for a long time. "When they came to narrate the part to me, the minute they said the character is called Tara Shetty, I was like ok. It was a checklist. I always wanted to work with Rohit, not because of the Shetty connection but because of the grasp he has on this milieu. For me to be able to play a cop in his cop universe is nothing but a compliment. We were supposed to work a long long time back, but I am happy that it started off with this part," the actor added.

Sharing the trailer, Rohit Shetty wrote, "The hunt begins 19th January onwards... Indian Police Force, new series only on Prime Video India." Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Sukhee. The film was directed by Sonal Joshi. Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral were a part of the film.