Shilpa, Raj Kundra At Shamita Shetty's Birthday Celebrations. Pics Here

Shamita Shetty's 44th birthday was a close-knit affair, which was attended by her family members. Shamita Shetty was pictured at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant on Thursday night and accompanying her was sister and actor Shilpa and brother-in-law Raj Kundra, who was masked. Shamita Shetty looked pretty as ever in a red OOTN. She happily posed for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty paired black shorts with a white one-shoulder top and she was pretty as ever. The sister duo were all smiles for the shutterbugs.

On her Instagram stories, Shilpa Shetty shared pictures from the festivities. "Shamita Shetty, my Tunki. Love you birthday girl."

Shilpa Shetty wished her sister Shamita on birthday with this super cute post and she captioned it: "From sharing a box of chocolates and not wanting to share clothes. From being each other's agony aunts to pulling each other's hair out. To...Now becoming an inseparable pair. I love you to the moon and back... Happy Birthday, my darling Tunki! Wishing you only all the choicest blessings the universe has to offer and great health above all."

On Thursday, Shamita Shetty shared this stunning picture from a photoshoot and she wrote: "Soaring to a height which is... Aapki soch ke kaaafiiii uparrrrr (way above your thinking)."

Shamita Shetty is best known for her performances in Mohabbatein, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and Zeher. She has also participated in realty shows like Bigg Boss 3, Bigg Boss OTT and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. She also starred in the web-series Black Widows, alongside Swastika Mukherjee and Mona Singh.