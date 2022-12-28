Shilpa And Shamita Shetty's New Pic From London Diaries Is All About 'Love' And 'Back Up'

Shamita Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: shamitashetty_official)

Shamita Shetty has treated her Insta family to an adorable picture with her sister Shilpa Shetty. The sisters, who are having the time of their lives in London with their family, are happily posing for the camera. In the image, Shilpa looked pretty in a white turtle neck sweater paired with a black and brown checkered jacket, while Shamita can be seen in a beige turtle neck sweater layered with a black jacket. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Sisters ... means you always have back up," followed by a heart emoticon.

Soon after Shamita shared the post, Shilpa was quick to comment, "Mine." Check out the post below:

Shetty sisters are goals and often share adorable pictures with each other on their respective Instagram profiles. A few weeks ago, Shilpa shared a hilarious video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Reel ki feel thi Lekin lyric ka lip-sync nahin tha." Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, they are busy holidaying in London and keep their Insta family updated by sharing pictures and videos.

On Christmas, Shilpa shared a video in which she along with her husband Raj Kundra, kids Viaan and Samisha, mom Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita, can be seen celebrating the festival. In the caption, she wrote, "The best kind of Christmas is celebrating and spending this precious time with family at home and this year is special as it's a first for Samisha. All I wish is to keep the child within us alive... always."

Here have a look:

Check out more posts from their London diaries below:



On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force.