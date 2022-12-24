Christmas 2022: Shilpa Shetty's Celebrations With Husband Raj Kundra And Kids Samisha, Viaan

A still from Shilpa Shetty's video. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty is having the “best kind of Christmas” with her family in London. The actress shared a video on Saturday that shows how much fun she is having in the company of her husband Raj Kundra, daughter Samisha, son Viaan, sister Shamita and mother Sunanda. From little Samisha feeding reindeer to the family munching on mouth-watering delicacies, the video has it all. The whole family is sporting red outfits, giving major Christmas vibes. In the caption, Shilpa Shetty revealed that it is Samisha's first Christmas in London. “The best kind of Christmas is celebrating and spending this precious time with family at home,” wrote the actress. Shilpa added, “And this year is special as it's a first for Samisha. All I wish is to keep the child within us alive… always."

In the clip, Samisha is seen adorably accepting a gift from Santa Claus. It is the cutest thing you will see on the Internet today.

Shilpa Shetty flew to London earlier this week. The actress recently treated her fans to a super cute video of little Samisha and Viaan playing in the snow. “In the season of candy canes, wreaths, holly, and mistletoe, I like to take things a little slow. To fill your hearts with that warm and fuzzy glow. All you need is tons of laughter, oodles of giggles. And, your little one getting her very first handful of snow,” the actress captioned the clip.





Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Sabir Khan's Nikamma. She shared screen space with Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia in the film. The actress has two projects in the line up - Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force and Sonal Joshi's Sukhee.