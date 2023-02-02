Shilpa Shetty's Birthday Note For Sister Shamita Is Everything

Shamita and Shilpa in a still from the video. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty do not shy away from expressing their affection for each other on social media. The sisters are a regular fixture on each other's social media pages. So on Shamita's birthday, it is not surprising to see a lovely birthday note from Shilpa. The Bollywood star has shared a montage video of their selfies together on Instagram. Along with the video, Shilpa Shetty gave us an insight into their bond with a lovely caption. She wrote, “ From sharing a box of chocolates and NOT wanting to share clothes. From being each other's agony aunts to pulling each other's hair out. To... NOW becoming an inseparable pair. I love you to the moon and back... Happy Birthday, my darling Tunki! Wishing you only all the choicest blessings the universe has to offer and great health above all.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister, also wished Shamita Shetty in the comments section.

Early this week, Shamita Shetty made headlines after reports suggested that she was dating actor Aamir Ali. The actress put these rumours to rest with a social media post. She wrote in her tweet that she is “single and happy.” She wrote, “I'm baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the netizens.”

In another tweet, she added, “It's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy...Let's focus on more important issues in this country.”

it's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let's focus on more important issues in this country! — Shamita Shetty ???? (@ShamitaShetty) January 30, 2023

Shamita Shetty was previously in a relationship with actor Raqesh Bapat. The two met in the Bigg Boss OTT house and began dating. In July 2022, Shamita announced her breakup with Raqesh. Shamita Shetty's statement read: “Think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who've given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here's to positivity and newer horizons too. Love and gratitude to you all.”



Last year also saw Shamita Shetty spend quality time with her family. For instance, on the occasion of Christmas, Shilpa Shetty shared a video in which she, along with her husband Raj Kundra, kids Viaan and Samisha, mom Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita, were celebrating the festival together. In the caption, she wrote, “The best kind of Christmas is celebrating and spending this precious time with family at home and this year is special as it's a first for Samisha. All I wish is to keep the child within us alive... always.”

Shamita Shetty is best known for her performances in films such as Mohabbatein and Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.