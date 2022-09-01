In Pics: Parents-To-Be Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Leave For Pre-Release Event Of Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pictured at the airport.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Brahmastra. On Thursday, the parents-to-be, Ranbir and Alia, were filmed at the airport, leaving for Brahmastra pre-release event in Hyderabad. The actress showed off her baby bump in a black dress with cartoons printed on it. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, looked uber-cool in a blue t-shirt paired with jeans. The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs before entering the airport premises. Jr NTR will be the chief guest at the pre-release event of Brahmastra.

Here have at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pictures:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April this year, and in June, the actress announced in an Instagram post that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir. Check out the post below:

A few weeks ago, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Italy on a babymoon. The actress shared a sunkissed picture of herself on Instagram and captioned it as: "Eternally grateful for this sunshine - THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss".

She also shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor dancing to the song Deva Deva from their upcoming movie. In the captions, she wrote, "the light of my life". Check out the post below:



Speaking about their movie Brahmastra, it will be the first time they will be sharing the screen space. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead.

A while ago, Alia Bhatt shared a video on her Instagram handle that shows Vanar Astra in a fight scene. Sharing the post, she wrote, "8 days to go"

Here have a look:

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 9.