Unlocking The Doorway To Brahmastra Universe - One Post At A Time

A still from the teaser shared by Karan Johar. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated magnum opus Brahmastra is all set to release in theatres in just 10 days. To mark the countdown, the film's producer Karan Johar has shared a new teaser featuring leading man Ranbir Kapoor. In the clip, Ranbir is seen facing a giant figure that channels fire through him with a woman's voiceover that says: “Tujhme Agni Astra ki taqat hai. Kaun hai tu [You have the power of the Fire Astra. Who are you]?” In the caption, Karan Johar said, “In just 10 days, you will experience the universe of #Brahmastra. Coming to cinemas on 9th September!”

Watch the video here:

Brahmastra's director Ayan Mukerji also shared the same video on the occasion and said: “10 DAYS TO GO. Can't believe we only have 10 days to go before Brahmastra releases. All these years, Brahmastra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me…But from September 9th - it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it. Very emotional, nervous, exciting, non-stop work days as we prepare to let Brahmastra go out fully into this World!”

A few days ago, while sharing a video of the songDance Ka Bhoot, Ayan Mukerji said: “Dance Ka Bhoot - out tomorrow. Very intense times. Just two weeks to our release from tomorrow. Ranbir with Rajamouli Garu and Nag Sir in Chennai today. Core Team fully focused on putting final touches to our movie. Butterflies and excitement.”

Ayan Mukerji recently also shared the inspiration behind his vision for Brahmastra. In the caption, he said: “The threads with which Brahmastra is woven ran very deep in me as a child. I grew up loving stories from Indian history. My father used to tell me a lot about our powerful gods and goddesses, and I was deeply affected by them… A certain spiritual depth and even science in Indian philosophy very naturally infuses the lives of most people growing up in India.”

Adding that he was deeply inspired by books and films, Ayan Mukerji said: “And so, as I started to create Brahmastra all this inspiration that was pent up within me came bubbling up and I realised that the movie I was creating in my imagination had colours of everything I had absorbed.”

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra features a stellar cast of Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna