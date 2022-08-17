The Inspiration Behind The World Of Brahmastra, Decoded By Director Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji in a still from the video. (courtesy: karanjohar)

That director Ayan Mukerji has put his heart and soul into his upcoming project Brahmastra is no news. The film, which has taken nearly a decade to create and execute, is the first in the series of three movies with its roots planted in Indian mythology. Now, in a new video, Ayan Mukerji has spoken about the inspiration between the universe of Brahmastra. Filmmaker Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is backing the film shared the video and said, “After sharing his vision and the beginning of this journey, Ayan Mukerji is here with the inspiration behind Brahmastra,” tagging the director.

In the video, Ayan Mukerji explains that the inspiration behind Brahmastra can be traced to his childhood. He says in the video, “The threads with which Brahmastra is woven ran very deep in me as a child. I grew up loving stories from Indian history. My father used to tell me a lot about our powerful gods and goddesses, and I was deeply affected by them… A certain spiritual depth and even science in Indian philosophy very naturally infuses the lives of most people growing up in India.”

Speaking about his inspiration, Ayan Mukerji added, “As a teenager, I became a big reader. And, like many others from my generation, I was excited by certain fantasy series from the Western world. Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter are among my all-time favourites.”

“Then, as a young filmmaker, I was enjoying greatly but also observing closely how Hollywood was regularly using technology to bring their storytelling alive as blockbuster cinema,” Ayan Mukerji continued. “And so, as I started to create Brahmastra all this inspiration that was pent up within me came bubbling up and I realised that the movie I was creating in my imagination had colours of everything I had absorbed.”

And Brahmastra took on a hue of its own, Ayan Mukerji said. “But somehow, they had all mixed together in a way to create a new, a very original colour. And even today, as we've almost finished making the movie, this same fact makes me feel very proud that Brahmastra is a very original film.”

Ayan Mukerji shared the same video with the note: “Ispiration… Where I found the Light for Brahmastra.”

Here's another video that Ayan Mukerji shared a few weeks ago, giving fans glimpses of Brahmastra's evolution from 2016 to 2022. He wrote in the caption, “As we enter the last month, leading up to the release of our movie… here's something that takes us back to the Beginnings of Brahmastra.”

Brahmastra will release in theatres on September 9 and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.