Alia Bhatt's Birthday Post For Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji: 'You Amaze Me Every Day'

Alia Bhatt with Ayan Mukerji. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt shared a birthday post for director Ayan Mukerji on Monday and it features behind-the-scenes glimpses from their forthcoming film, Brahmastra. The actress shared a string of three images, all from the sets of the film, which is their first collaboration together. Ayan, 39, has helmed films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Wake Up Sid (2009). Alia wished him by writing: "Happy birthday my wonder-Astra. You amaze me everyday! I love you so much. Love and light for life baby."

Karan Johar, who is co-producing Brahmastra, shared a special message for Ayan on Instagram. His post read: "Love is such a strong feeling and emotion... it can be divided and yet felt in abundance... I love you Ayan and feel protective about you as much as i do for my twins.... I know the decade( a whole decade) of work you have put into your film BRAHMASTRA ... I have never seen anyone dedicate most of their professional lives to one project the way you have ... What tomorrow or rather the 9th of September holds for us we can't predict at this moment! But your commitment and hard work is already a victory! You just fly! Just soar! Just keep aiming high! Dreams are a reality if you truly believe them and I know you do! Your dream is your labour of love the world will see soon! Love you my child! And oh ya! Happy birthday!!!!!"

Take a look at Alia and Karan Johar's posts for Ayan below:

Ayan Mukerji made his debut as a director with Wake Up Sid (2008) starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma. His next directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin was a hit. Brahmastra will mark his third directorial.

The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. It will release on September 9, 2022.