Alia Bhatt Shares An Adorable Video Of Ranbir Kapoor Dancing To Brahmastra Song In Italy

Alia Bhatt, who is currently holidaying in Italy with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, has shared a new post from the picturesque location, and this time it features the Shamshera actor. In the short clip, Ranbir can be seen dancing to his recently released song Deva Deva from the movie Brahmastra. The actor looks dashing in a blue shirt and jeans. Alia also offers a glimpse of the breathtaking view - the lush green trees and clear sky. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "the light of my life".

Soon after Alia Bhatt shared the post, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. A fan commented, "This is all hearts!" while others dropped heart and love-struck emoticons.

Earlier this week, the makers unveiled the second song Deva Deva from his upcoming movie Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

Coming back to Alia and Ranbir's babymoon, the couple, who got married in April this year, are expecting their first child. A few days ago, the Darlings actress shared a sunkissed picture of herself on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Eternally grateful for this sunshine - Thank you for all the love my lovesssss," followed by sun emoticons. Soon after she shared the post, Neetu Kapoor commented, "My beauty".

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release on September 9.