In Pics: Deepika Padukone's Super Busy Airport Schedule

Deepika Padukone pictured at the airport, two days in a row.

Deepika Padukone, who has had a super busy schedule, was pictured at the Mumbai airport - two days in a row. The actress returned from Hyderabad on Monday night. She was pictured at the Mumbai airport on Monday night, dressed in an orange co-ord set. Deepika Padukone was filming in Hyderabad for Project K, which co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Last week, it was reported that the actress was briefly taken to a hospital in Hyderabad where she was filming for the project. Earlier this morning, Deepika Padukone was pictured at the Mumbai airport again, dressed in a black ensemble.

See pictures of Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport from last night:

Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport.

Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport.

Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport.

Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport.

Here's a video of Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport:

Deepika Padukone has had a super busy work schedule. Before shooting for Project K, the actress was busy with her jury duties at the Cannes Film Festival. Before that, she was in Venice, where she attended a dinner hosted by French luxury brand Louis Vuitton at the Venice Biennale. The actress is a house ambassador for the brand.

In terms of film releases, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseerudddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The actress has a super busy schedule ahead. She will co-star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also hasPathan with SRK in the line-up.