In Pics: Ankita Lokhande's Day Out At The Beach With Her Mom

Ankita Lokhande shared this image. (courtesy lokhandeankita )

Highlights Ankita shared multiple pictures on her Instagram story

She opted for a simple look for her day out

Ankita was last seen in 'Baaghi 3'

Ankita Lokhande, who frequently shares pictures with her family on her Instagram profile, added another set of photographs to her collection on Wednesday morning. The actress stepped out along with her mother and posted pictures from their time together on her Instagram stories on Wednesday. No caption needed, just a few happy pictures. In the aforementioned pictures, Ankita can be seen dressed in a grey kurta, which she paired with white pallazo pants. She had her hair pulled back in a bun, a mask in her hand and a bright smile on her face. Here are the pictures from Ankita's day out with her mom:

Screenshot of Ankita Lokhande's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Ankita Lokhande's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Ankita Lokhande's Instagram story.

Last week, Ankita posted a picture with both her parents and she wrote: "I don't know what and how to express what u mean to me maa and paa. I'm what I'm all because of you. Thank you so much for everything. I'm very, very proud to be your daughter. Me and Arpan are very lucky to have parents like you. Get well soon Paa and come home soon. I love you to the moon and back."

Last month, Ankita Lokhande trended a great deal after she posted pictures from Mahalaxmi Puja along with her mother. Ankita wore a red saree for the festive occasion.

Ankita Lokhande, a popular name in the Hindi TV industry, is best-known for playing the role of Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years and they parted ways in 2016. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

In 2019, Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's period-drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the titular role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.