Actress Ankita Lokhande's Guide To Staying Happy

Staying happy is one of the most important keys to a healthy life and actress Ankita Lokhande knows it very well. The Pavitra Rishta actress lit up Instagram on Wednesday by sharing a couple of photos of herself. In the pictures, Ankita looks gorgeous in a white saree, which she paired with a bindi. She can be seen laughing with all her heart in the first two images of the album while the other two features her posing in style for the camera. In her post, Ankita also shared a guide to always staying happy. She wrote: "How to be happy? Decide every morning that you are in a good mood" with smiling icons.

Recently, Ankita Lokhande posted pictures of new hairdo styled by her mom. "In love with my braids," she wrote in the caption and TBH, we also loved her look.

Ankita Lokhande trended big time on social media last month, courtesy pictures from her Mahalaxmi Puja. The photos feature her dressed up in traditional Maharashtrian style. Check them out here:

Ankita Lokhande is best-known for playing the role of Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, in which she shared screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years and they parted ways in 2016. Other than Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has also worked in TV shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's 2019 period-drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Her last Hindi film was Baaghi 3, which starred tiger Shroff in the titular role.

Ankita Lokhande has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.