Ankita Lokhande's Mahalaxmi Puja At Home - See Pics

Ankita Lokhande shared this photo (courtesy lokhandeankita)

Highlights Ankita shared pics from her Mahalaxmi Puja at home

The puja was hosted by she and her mother

"Vishwas," Ankita captioned one of her posts

Actress Ankita Lokhande filled up her Instagram with glimpses of her Mahalaxmi Puja at home. In the photos, Ankita can be seen praying with folded hands. Ankita Lokhande, who often trends for her cryptic posts remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, captioned her photos with just one word - "Vishawas (belief)". "God is with us," Ankita wrote for an album of videos shared on Instagram. For the Mahalaxmi Puja, Ankita Lokhande dressed up in traditional Maharashtrian style, complete with a Chandrakor bindi and a nath. Ankita and her mother beautifully hosted the puja at home, offering prayers to Gauri-Ganpati idols.

Let's go inside Ankita Lokhande's Mahalaxmi Puja:

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Ankita Lokhande gave Ganpati a warm welcome: "Welcome home Bappa. Bappa tu sab jaanta hai. You and I share a very special bond Bappa. Let's all come together and pray with all heart to Bappa," she wrote.

Ankita Lokhande recently trended a great deal after she shared a photo of herself with twin babies, with this caption: "Our family rejoices - a new life's begun. Our circle is richer with the birth of these twins. Welcome Abeer and Abeera." While she didn't reveal who the parents are, Ankita tagged her boyfriend Vicky Jain, among others, to the post.

Ankita Lokhande, a TV star, stepped into Bollywood with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and then also starred in Baaghi 3. Ankita is best known for featuring in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Pavitra Rishta, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput.