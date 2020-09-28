ICYMI: Ankita Lokhande's Wish On Daughter's Day - A Speedy Recovery Of Her Father

Ankita Lokhande shared this photo. (Image courtesy: lokhandeankita)

Actress Ankita Lokhande occupied a spot on the list of trends on Monday, courtesy her special Daughter's Day post. The actress, 35, shared a picture of her dad Shashikant from a hospital, where he is currently admitted, and wrote a heartfelt note for him. Wishing her father a speedy recovery, "proud" daughter Ankita Lokhande wrote: "I don't know what and how to express what u mean to me maa and Paa. I'm what I'm all because of you. Thank you so much for everything. I'm very proud to be your daughter. Me and Arpan are very lucky to have parents like you. Get well soon, Paa and come home soon, Paa. I love you to the moon and back. Happy Daughter's Day to me and to all the daughters in the world. Parents are priceless." The photo also features Ankita's mom Vandana Lokhande. Take a look:

Ankita Lokhande, a day after Teacher's Day earlier this month, dedicated a post to her mother and wrote: "My very first and my favourite teacher forever. Happy teacher's day (belated) to you Maa. I wish to be like you to my kids as well. Love you, maa."

In terms of work, Ankita Lokhande is best-known for playing the role of Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, in which she shared screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita has also worked in TV shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's 2019 period-drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Her last Hindi film was Baaghi 3, which starred tiger Shroff in the titular role.