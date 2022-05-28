In Pics: Aamir Khan Spotted Eating Pani Puri During Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Preview

Aamir Khan pictured eating pani puri in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan occupied a spot on the list of trends on Saturday afternoon. Why, you ask? Well, the actor hosted a trailer preview of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Mumbai on Saturday. While we will have to wait till tomorrow to catch the trailer (it will release tomorrow at the IPL 2022 finals), Aamir Khan scooped some time out and treated himself to some pani puri. The actor was all smiles while he was digging into the street food. The actor was pictured incessantly at the event. Meanwhile, sharing an update on the film's trailer release, Aamir Khan wrote in an Instagram post: "Catch the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer live from the 1st innings, 2nd timeout of the T20 Finals tomorrow."

Aamir Khan eating pani puri

Aamir Khan at his candid best.

Aamir Khan was all smiles.

For the film's trailer preview event, Aamir Khan was dressed in a white t-shirt with harem pants and a pink shirt over it. He teamed it up with brown boots and his glasses.

Aamir Khan pictured at the trailer preview.

Aamir Khan has actively been promoting his film at cricket events. This morning, he posted a video along with cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh. He was just about to show them the trailer, when co-star Kareena called. "Kareena Kapoor comes to #AamirKhan 's rescue! Now watch the trailer only on 29th May T20 finals 1st innings second time out," read the caption on the post shared by Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram page.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It will also star Naga Chaitanya. The film marks the Telugu star's Bollywood debut.

During an interview with news agency PTI earlier, the Lagaan actor spoke about why he decided to make a remake of Forrest Gump and said, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family." The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan.