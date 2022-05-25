At Karan Johar's Birthday Party, Aamir Khan's Plus One Was Ex-Wife Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao at Karan Johar's party.

On Wednesday night, Karan Johar hosted a big birthday bash at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Bollywood A-listers were pictured at the bash, which also included Aamir Khan, whose plus one for the night was ex-wife Kiran Rao. Both Aamir and Kiran arrived at the venue together and they happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. Aamir Khan kept it fairly casual in a t-shirt, jacket and a pair of denims. Kiran Rao opted for a shimmery silver dress for the occasion. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, married for 15 years, announced separation in a statement in July last year.

See the photos here:

Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao at party.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan attended the party together.

Aamir and Kiran arriving at the party.

The actor married Kiran Rao in 2005 and they welcomed their son Azad in 2011. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met on the sets of Lagaan, where Kiran was an assistant director. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao also worked together on the actor's forthcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha, which Kiran Rao has co-produced.

Aamir Khan's last onscreen project was the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. His next film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya.

Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two kids. Ira, the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta, made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking.