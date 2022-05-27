Aamir Khan And Cricket - A Love Story. There's A Laal Singh Chaddha Connection Too

Aamir Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: aamirkhanproductions)

Aamir Khan's love for cricket is no secret. We still remember Aamir's Bhuvan in the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan. And, now, dear readers, we are happy to announce that Aamir's love for the game has reached another level. No secrets, here. The actor is all set to host the Indian Premier League 2022 final on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Reason? He will release the trailer of the much-awaited trailer for Laal Singh Chaddha. And, as we wait for the trailer launch, here are a few videos we would want you to focus on. Of course, it features Aamir. But there is a twist. He is joined by some of the former cricketers, who are seen in the commentary studio during the ongoing IPL 2022. FYI: Aamir is interviewing them. And, with his nonchalant sense of humour, things are getting hilarious. When Aamir went on to interview Irfan Pathan, he complimented the bowler by calling him a good cricketer. But the next question ruined the party. Aamir asked, "Sab ke mu mein ek hi sawal hai. Ke tere swing se zyada Teri injuri kyu hoti thi ( Everyone wants to know why you had more injuries than swings)?" In the background, we can hear the Kahani song from the film.

Aamir Khan's interview with Harbhajan Singh was a “clean bowled.” Take a look:

The Laal SIngh Chaddha trailer announcement video was shared by Aamir Khan on Instagram. Along with a video featuring himself, the actor wrote, “The Laal Singh Chaddha trailer will be launched on May 29 in the most-awaited T20 cricket final to be hosted by none other than Aamir Khan. The trailer will play in the first innings during the second time out.”

Earlier, Aamir Khan posted a video where he is seen playing cricket. He tagged former Team India coach Ravi Shastri and said, "Ravi, I am a little disappointed that you did not like my footwork. Maybe you have not watched Lagaan. Do watch it again. Any team would be lucky to have me. Recommend me properly. It will be fun. You wanted footwork right, see this."

The caption read, “When the boss demands, you deliver. Aamir Khan has begun working on his footwork. Ravi Shastri, toh selection pakka samjhe na?"

Here's another video where Aamir Khan shows off his cricketing skills. Take a look:

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha will feature Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in lead.