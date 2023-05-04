More BTS Pics From Ponniyin Selvan 2 Sets: Catch A Glimpse Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image was shared by Eka. (courtesy: dekalakhani)

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2is a hit with the audience and critics alike. The period drama that is currently running in theatres boasts of a star-studded ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj, among others. While you can catch the actors in all their Chola glory on the big screen, thanks to celebrated costume designer Eka Lakhani, now we can see the actors in their behind-the-scenes moods and avatars. Eka's latest upload begins with a selfie with Aishwarya Rai, presumably clicked during the promotional campaign of the film. This is followed by images of Eka with Mani Ratnam, a photo of Sobhita munching on a piece of bread with a rather forlorn expression, dressed as Vanathi. We even caught a glimpse of actress Aditi Rao Hydari in one of the group selfies.

Sharing the pictures, Eka Lakhani wrote, “ A lot of work... a lot of play... a lot of food... lots of celebrations! #PS2.”

This set of images was preceded by another similar carousel of photos with more BTS moments from the sets of PS-2. One of the images in this post features Trisha lounging on a boat waiting for the shoot to resume with a fan by her side. One of the photos depicts Karthi's face covered in fake blood with simulated injuries, followed by a stylish picture of Aishwarya Lekshmi sporting shades and posing in her costume.

Subsequently, we see Sobhita Dhulipala sitting comfortably in a chair dressed as Vanathi. A series of pictures follow, featuring Sobhita with Eka, Aishwarya Lekshmi chilling with the crew, and Vikram and Jayam Ravi preparing for the shoot. In the caption, she wrote, “Who said it was all fun and no play!? PS-2.”

Ponniyin Selvan - 2is a fictitious tale set against the backdrop of the power struggle in the Chola dynasty and is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's legendary novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni).