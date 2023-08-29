In Deepika Padukone vs Her Hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori's Hula Hoop Challenge, Expect The Obvious

Deepika Padukone in a still from a video. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Oh how we missed the random fun reels on Deepika Padukone's Instagram profile. Well, that wish came true on Monday. The actress tried (or should we say aced) the Hula Hoop challenge and how. The actress posted a BTS video, in which her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori accuses her of being a "liar." After a few dramatic shots and even more dramatic music (a regular phenomenon in Indian TV serials), Deepika is set for the challenge. She outdoes herself and everyone else at the hula hoop challenge. The comments section was full of remarks of fans cheering for the actress. The other half of the comments section was just fans writing how much they missed this side of the actress on social media.

Sanjeeda Shaikh commented, "Too cute." A user commented, "Deepika Padukone: actor, entrepreneur, producer, mental health advocate and now hula hoop expert." Where's the lie though? Another added, "Missed these kind of reels from you." "Finally you remembered to post a Reel," added another user. "How much did I miss this random reels that you do," another fan wrote.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

Speaking of fun videos, Deepika Padukone dug out this throwback video of herself and husband Ranveer Singh and she posted it on 10 years of her film Chennai Express.

Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also have a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan. The actress was last seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress also attended the 95th Academy Awards this year, where she was one of the presenters.