In Baisakhi Greeting, Neetu Kapoor Shares A Throwback Featuring Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor marked the festival of Baisakhi this year by sharing a throwback video from the song Tere Naam Tere Naam from the 1978 movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, in which she and her late husband Rishi Kapoor made a special appearance. The veteran actress, who will next be seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, shared the video on Instagram and she wrote: “Happy Baisakhi. Peace and good health to all.” In the comments section , her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, actress Raveena Tandon, jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan and Manish Malhotra dropped comments and heart emojis.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor met on the sets of the 1974 film Zehreela Insaan. They got married in 1980. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor co-starred in films like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Duniya Meri Jeb Mein and Zinda Dil, among many others. After their marriage, the actors worked together in films like Love Aaj Kal, Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Besharam, which also starred their son Ranbir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 in a Mumbai hospital in April last year. He was diagnosed with cancer three years ago and flew to New York for treatment. He returned to Mumbai in September 2019 after having spent nearly a year in the US. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. His last project was the 2019 film The Body. The actor had also signed a project with Deepika Padukone, which was to be a remake of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro's The Intern. The film will now feature Amitabh Bachchan.