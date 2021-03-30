Neetu Kapoor Reveals She Had Broken Up With Rishi Kapoor While Filming Jhootha Kahina Ka

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor in the picture.(Image courtesy: neetu54)

Actress Neetu Kapoor, on Tuesday, revealed that she and her late husband Rishi Kapoor were actually on a break during the shooting of one of the songs from their film Jhootha Hi Sahi. Rishi Kapoor died in April last year. She shared an old video clip featuring Rishi Kapoor and a new clipping featuring her on Instagram. In the videos, both Rishi and Neetu can be seen narrating how they had broken up with each other during the shoot of the song Jeevan Ke Har Mod Pe from their film Jhootha Hi Sahi. "We were dancing and being happy in the song but in actual we had broken up. I was crying in the make-up room," Neetu said in the video. Sharing the two clippings on Instagram she wrote: "Same story narrated by both of us on different occasions."

While Rishi Kapoor's video clip is from an old function, Neetu Kapoor's video is from one of the recent episodes of Indian Idol 12. The post received a lot of love from the fans of both Neetu and Rishi. "Definition of true love," wrote one of the fans. Alternatively, the couple's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also commented and dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Neetu Kapoor had recently joined Indian Idol for a special episode as a guest. During the show Neetu made several memories and was seen talking about her late husband. At some instances, she was also seen holding back her tears when other celebrities remembered Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor got married in 1980. Besides, Jhootha Kahin Ka, they have also worked together in several films including Kabhie Kabhi, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Do Dooni Chaar. Rishi Kapoor died after fighting cancer in April last year.