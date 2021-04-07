World Health Day 2021: Neetu Kapoor Posts An Important Reminder Now That Summer Is Here

World Health Day 2021: Neetu Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: neetu54)

Actress Neetu Kapoor, on Wednesday, marked World Health Day in the most caring way possible as she reminded her Instafam to "stay hydrated." The 62-year-old actress shared two pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, Neetu Kapoor can be seen sitting on the floor with her legs crossed. While one picture features Neetu holding a bottle of water with a bright smile on her face, the other one captures her drinking the water. She can be seen dressed in a black T-shirt and matching trousers in the picture. In the caption of the post, Neetu reminded her Instafam about the importance of staying hydrated in summers and wrote: "It's summer time !!! Stay hydrated."

While Neetu's smile brightens up the picture, its background is also aesthetically pleasing with the sunlight from the window partly falling on Neetu's face from behind her. The actress' fans reacted to the post and dropped several comments on it. Besides fans, Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7. It aims at spreading awareness about a specific health theme every year. According to World Health Organisation, this year's theme for World Health Day is "building a fairer, healthier world for everyone."

Earlier in the day, actress Madhuri Dixit also marked World Health Day with a special Instagram post. In her post, Madhuri shared her mantra of harmonising "mind, body, food and soul" for a healthy life.

Actress Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand, used the World Health Day to urge everyone to keep their masks on while stepping out to keep themselves healthy amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country. In a video that she shared on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty could be seen spreading awareness about wearing masks.

Actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Kajol also dedicated an Instagram post each to World Health Day. In her post, Rakul Preet shared how being healthy is much more than just being lean. Actress Kajol, on the other hand, shared a five-step guide to stay healthy in her Instagram post.